Spencer Dinwiddie and the Brooklyn Nets take the court versus the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Last time out, which was on November 28, Dinwiddie put up 23 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals in a 115-103 win against the Raptors.

Let's look at Dinwiddie's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 14.6 16.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 4.7 Assists 8.5 6.4 7.0 PRA -- 25 28.6 PR -- 18.6 21.6 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.4



Spencer Dinwiddie Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, Dinwiddie has made 4.5 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 10.0% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 2.4 threes per game, or 14.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Dinwiddie's opponents, the Hornets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 102.8 possessions per game, while his Nets average 101.1 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Hornets have conceded 121.8 points per game, which is 27th-best in the NBA.

The Hornets are the 17th-ranked team in the league, giving up 44.3 rebounds per game.

The Hornets give up 27.3 assists per contest, 24th-ranked in the NBA.

The Hornets concede 14.3 made 3-pointers per game, 27th-ranked in the league.

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2023 13 5 1 3 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.