New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in St. Lawrence County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
St. Lawrence County, New York has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
St. Lawrence County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hermon-Dekalb High School at Salmon River Central High School
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Fort Covington, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Massena Central High School at Potsdam Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Potsdam, NY
- Conference: Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
