If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Suffolk County, New York, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Suffolk County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Shoreham-Wading River High School at Hampton Bays High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 30
  • Location: Hampton Bays, NY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

