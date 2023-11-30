Syracuse vs. Alabama Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 30
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Syracuse Orange (5-1) versus the Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1) at JMA Wireless Dome is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-66 in favor of Syracuse. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 30.
The Orange won their last outing 81-69 against Iowa State on Saturday.
Syracuse vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Syracuse vs. Alabama Score Prediction
- Prediction: Syracuse 67, Alabama 66
Syracuse Schedule Analysis
- On November 25, the Orange claimed their best win of the season, an 81-69 victory over the Iowa State Cyclones, a top 100 team (No. 94), according to our computer rankings.
- Syracuse has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (one).
- Syracuse has three wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 39th-most in the nation.
Syracuse 2023-24 Best Wins
- 81-69 over Iowa State (No. 94) on November 25
- 71-54 over Northern Iowa (No. 104) on November 24
- 80-47 at home over Coppin State (No. 245) on November 15
- 75-41 at home over Lafayette (No. 270) on November 7
- 101-53 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 331) on November 10
Syracuse Leaders
- Dyaisha Fair: 18.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.4 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49)
- Alaina Rice: 15.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 53 FG%, 55 3PT% (11-for-20)
- Kyra Wood: 9.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 BLK, 60.5 FG%
- Alyssa Latham: 9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 BLK, 51.1 FG%
- Georgia Woolley: 15.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)
Syracuse Performance Insights
- The Orange average 81.5 points per game (34th in college basketball) while giving up 57.8 per contest (81st in college basketball). They have a +142 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 23.7 points per game.
