Thursday's contest that pits the Syracuse Orange (5-1) versus the Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1) at JMA Wireless Dome is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-66 in favor of Syracuse. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 30.

The Orange won their last outing 81-69 against Iowa State on Saturday.

Syracuse vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Syracuse vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Syracuse 67, Alabama 66

Other ACC Predictions

Syracuse Schedule Analysis

On November 25, the Orange claimed their best win of the season, an 81-69 victory over the Iowa State Cyclones, a top 100 team (No. 94), according to our computer rankings.

Syracuse has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (one).

Syracuse has three wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 39th-most in the nation.

Syracuse 2023-24 Best Wins

81-69 over Iowa State (No. 94) on November 25

71-54 over Northern Iowa (No. 104) on November 24

80-47 at home over Coppin State (No. 245) on November 15

75-41 at home over Lafayette (No. 270) on November 7

101-53 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 331) on November 10

Syracuse Leaders

Dyaisha Fair: 18.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.4 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49)

18.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.4 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49) Alaina Rice: 15.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 53 FG%, 55 3PT% (11-for-20)

15.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 53 FG%, 55 3PT% (11-for-20) Kyra Wood: 9.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 BLK, 60.5 FG%

9.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 BLK, 60.5 FG% Alyssa Latham: 9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 BLK, 51.1 FG%

9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 BLK, 51.1 FG% Georgia Woolley: 15.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

Syracuse Performance Insights

The Orange average 81.5 points per game (34th in college basketball) while giving up 57.8 per contest (81st in college basketball). They have a +142 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 23.7 points per game.

