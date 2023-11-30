The Syracuse Orange (5-1) will be attempting to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Syracuse Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York TV: ACCN

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Syracuse vs. Alabama Scoring Comparison

The Crimson Tide's 74.8 points per game are 17.0 more points than the 57.8 the Orange give up to opponents.

Alabama is 7-1 when it scores more than 57.8 points.

Syracuse's record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 74.8 points.

The Orange average 81.5 points per game, 31.4 more points than the 50.1 the Crimson Tide allow.

Syracuse is 5-1 when scoring more than 50.1 points.

Alabama is 7-1 when allowing fewer than 81.5 points.

The Orange are making 45.9% of their shots from the field, 10.6% higher than the Crimson Tide allow to opponents (35.3%).

The Crimson Tide make 45.3% of their shots from the field, just 9.1% more than the Orange's defensive field-goal percentage.

Syracuse Leaders

Dyaisha Fair: 18.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.4 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49)

18.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.4 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49) Alaina Rice: 15.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 53.0 FG%, 55.0 3PT% (11-for-20)

15.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 53.0 FG%, 55.0 3PT% (11-for-20) Kyra Wood: 9.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 BLK, 60.5 FG%

9.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 BLK, 60.5 FG% Alyssa Latham: 9.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 BLK, 51.1 FG%

9.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 BLK, 51.1 FG% Georgia Woolley: 15.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 5.0 AST, 3.0 STL, 33.3 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

Syracuse Schedule