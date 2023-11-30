How to Watch the Syracuse vs. Alabama Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Syracuse Orange (5-1) will be attempting to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!
Syracuse Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
- TV: ACCN
Syracuse vs. Alabama Scoring Comparison
- The Crimson Tide's 74.8 points per game are 17.0 more points than the 57.8 the Orange give up to opponents.
- Alabama is 7-1 when it scores more than 57.8 points.
- Syracuse's record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 74.8 points.
- The Orange average 81.5 points per game, 31.4 more points than the 50.1 the Crimson Tide allow.
- Syracuse is 5-1 when scoring more than 50.1 points.
- Alabama is 7-1 when allowing fewer than 81.5 points.
- The Orange are making 45.9% of their shots from the field, 10.6% higher than the Crimson Tide allow to opponents (35.3%).
- The Crimson Tide make 45.3% of their shots from the field, just 9.1% more than the Orange's defensive field-goal percentage.
Syracuse Leaders
- Dyaisha Fair: 18.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.4 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49)
- Alaina Rice: 15.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 53.0 FG%, 55.0 3PT% (11-for-20)
- Kyra Wood: 9.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 BLK, 60.5 FG%
- Alyssa Latham: 9.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 BLK, 51.1 FG%
- Georgia Woolley: 15.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 5.0 AST, 3.0 STL, 33.3 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)
Syracuse Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Maryland
|L 83-81
|Xfinity Center
|11/24/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 71-54
|South Point Arena
|11/25/2023
|Iowa State
|W 81-69
|South Point Arena
|11/30/2023
|Alabama
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/4/2023
|Northeastern
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/9/2023
|@ Ohio
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
