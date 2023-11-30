Thursday's contest between the Navy Midshipmen (3-3) and the Wagner Seahawks (1-5) at Spiro Sports Center has a projected final score of 67-59 based on our computer prediction, with Navy securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 30.

The Seahawks are coming off of a 67-55 loss to Iona in their most recent outing on Monday.

Wagner vs. Navy Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spiro Sports Center in Staten Island, New York

Wagner vs. Navy Score Prediction

Prediction: Navy 67, Wagner 59

Other NEC Predictions

Wagner Schedule Analysis

This season, the Seahawks are winless versus D1 opponents.

Wagner has four losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the third-most in the country.

Wagner Leaders

Semie Brar: 12.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36)

12.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36) Kiera Edmonds: 8.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 48.9 FG%

8.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 48.9 FG% Rakisha Ballinger: 7.2 PTS, 2.8 STL, 27.3 FG%

7.2 PTS, 2.8 STL, 27.3 FG% Taleah Washington: 5.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 16.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

5.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 16.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Paige Lyons: 8.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.5 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

Wagner Performance Insights

The Seahawks' -14 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 57.7 points per game (295th in college basketball) while giving up 60.0 per contest (115th in college basketball).

