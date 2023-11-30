New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Warren County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Warren County, New York today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Warren County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Johnsburg Central High School at Willsboro Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Willsboro, NY
- Conference: Mountain Valley
