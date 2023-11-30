New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Washington County, New York today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crown Point Senior High School at Whitehall Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Whitehall, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.