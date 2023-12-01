A-10 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Purdue Boilermakers versus the Dayton Flyers is one of three games on Friday's college basketball schedule that has a A-10 team in play.
A-10 Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Purdue Boilermakers at Dayton Flyers
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, December 1
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Saint Louis Billikens at Wichita State Shockers
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, December 1
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UMass Minutewomen at Yale Bulldogs
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, December 1
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
