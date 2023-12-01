The Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-1, 0-0 MAAC) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Canisius Golden Griffins (4-3, 0-0 MAAC) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Koessler Athletic Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Canisius vs. Quinnipiac Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center in Buffalo, New York

Koessler Athletic Center in Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Canisius Stats Insights

The Golden Griffins make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is three percentage points higher than the Bobcats have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

In games Canisius shoots better than 42.4% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.

The Golden Griffins are the 74th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bobcats rank 44th.

The Golden Griffins average 78.7 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 71.5 the Bobcats give up.

Canisius has a 3-2 record when scoring more than 71.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Canisius Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Canisius put up 2.9 more points per game (72.8) than it did on the road (69.9).

In 2022-23, the Golden Griffins surrendered 68.2 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 76.9.

In home games, Canisius averaged 0.6 more threes per game (8.9) than on the road (8.3). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (37.8%) compared to when playing on the road (34.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canisius Upcoming Schedule