The Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-1, 0-0 MAAC) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Canisius Golden Griffins (4-3, 0-0 MAAC) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Koessler Athletic Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Canisius vs. Quinnipiac Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Koessler Athletic Center in Buffalo, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Canisius Stats Insights

  • The Golden Griffins make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is three percentage points higher than the Bobcats have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
  • In games Canisius shoots better than 42.4% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.
  • The Golden Griffins are the 74th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bobcats rank 44th.
  • The Golden Griffins average 78.7 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 71.5 the Bobcats give up.
  • Canisius has a 3-2 record when scoring more than 71.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Canisius Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, Canisius put up 2.9 more points per game (72.8) than it did on the road (69.9).
  • In 2022-23, the Golden Griffins surrendered 68.2 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 76.9.
  • In home games, Canisius averaged 0.6 more threes per game (8.9) than on the road (8.3). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (37.8%) compared to when playing on the road (34.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canisius Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Wofford W 76-67 Place Bell Arena
11/25/2023 Western Kentucky W 85-77 Place Bell Arena
11/26/2023 Bowling Green L 77-73 Place Bell Arena
12/1/2023 Quinnipiac - Koessler Athletic Center
12/3/2023 Saint Peter's - Koessler Athletic Center
12/6/2023 Robert Morris - Koessler Athletic Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.