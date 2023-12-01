How to Watch Canisius vs. Quinnipiac on TV or Live Stream - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-1, 0-0 MAAC) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Canisius Golden Griffins (4-3, 0-0 MAAC) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Koessler Athletic Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Canisius vs. Quinnipiac Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Koessler Athletic Center in Buffalo, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Canisius Stats Insights
- The Golden Griffins make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is three percentage points higher than the Bobcats have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
- In games Canisius shoots better than 42.4% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.
- The Golden Griffins are the 74th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bobcats rank 44th.
- The Golden Griffins average 78.7 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 71.5 the Bobcats give up.
- Canisius has a 3-2 record when scoring more than 71.5 points.
Canisius Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, Canisius put up 2.9 more points per game (72.8) than it did on the road (69.9).
- In 2022-23, the Golden Griffins surrendered 68.2 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 76.9.
- In home games, Canisius averaged 0.6 more threes per game (8.9) than on the road (8.3). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (37.8%) compared to when playing on the road (34.1%).
Canisius Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Wofford
|W 76-67
|Place Bell Arena
|11/25/2023
|Western Kentucky
|W 85-77
|Place Bell Arena
|11/26/2023
|Bowling Green
|L 77-73
|Place Bell Arena
|12/1/2023
|Quinnipiac
|-
|Koessler Athletic Center
|12/3/2023
|Saint Peter's
|-
|Koessler Athletic Center
|12/6/2023
|Robert Morris
|-
|Koessler Athletic Center
