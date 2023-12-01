The Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-1, 0-0 MAAC) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Canisius Golden Griffins (4-3, 0-0 MAAC) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Koessler Athletic Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Canisius vs. Quinnipiac Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Koessler Athletic Center in Buffalo, New York

Koessler Athletic Center in Buffalo, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Canisius vs. Quinnipiac Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Canisius vs. Quinnipiac Betting Trends

Canisius has put together a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

This season, games featuring the Golden Griffins have gone over the point total twice.

Quinnipiac has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

This year, games featuring the Bobcats have hit the over twice.

