Friday's game between the Canisius Golden Griffins (4-3, 0-0 MAAC) and the Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-1, 0-0 MAAC) at Koessler Athletic Center has a projected final score of 79-72 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Canisius squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 1.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Canisius vs. Quinnipiac Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: Koessler Athletic Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Canisius vs. Quinnipiac Score Prediction

Prediction: Canisius 79, Quinnipiac 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Canisius vs. Quinnipiac

Computer Predicted Spread: Canisius (-7.5)

Canisius (-7.5) Computer Predicted Total: 151.0

Canisius has gone 3-2-0 against the spread, while Quinnipiac's ATS record this season is 2-3-0. Both the Golden Griffins and the Bobcats are 2-3-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Canisius Performance Insights

The Golden Griffins outscore opponents by 4.8 points per game (scoring 78.7 points per game to rank 103rd in college basketball while giving up 73.9 per outing to rank 240th in college basketball) and have a +34 scoring differential overall.

Canisius records 36.3 rebounds per game (74th in college basketball) while conceding 34 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.3 boards per game.

Canisius knocks down 9.3 three-pointers per game (46th in college basketball), 4.0 more than its opponents (5.3).

The Golden Griffins average 94.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (189th in college basketball), and allow 88.5 points per 100 possessions (166th in college basketball).

Canisius has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 13.1 per game (259th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.3 (251st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.