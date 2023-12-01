The Quinnipiac Bobcats (3-1, 0-0 MAAC) play a fellow MAAC team, the Canisius Golden Griffins (1-2, 0-0 MAAC), on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Koessler Athletic Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Canisius vs. Quinnipiac Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Canisius Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canisius Top Players (2022-23)

Jacco Fritz: 8.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Tahj Staveskie: 12.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jordan Henderson: 14 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

14 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Xzavier Long: 6.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK TJ Gadsden: 7.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Quinnipiac Top Players (2022-23)

Dezi Jones: 12.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Luis Kortright: 10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Matt Balanc: 12 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Paul Otieno: 7.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK

7.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK Ike Nweke: 9.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canisius vs. Quinnipiac Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Canisius Rank Canisius AVG Quinnipiac AVG Quinnipiac Rank 203rd 70.4 Points Scored 73 144th 245th 72.3 Points Allowed 69.7 162nd 251st 30.6 Rebounds 35.2 26th 142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 10.3 39th 60th 8.5 3pt Made 8.2 85th 88th 14.3 Assists 13.1 169th 132nd 11.4 Turnovers 12.1 212th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.