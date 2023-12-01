The Quinnipiac Bobcats (3-1, 0-0 MAAC) play a fellow MAAC team, the Canisius Golden Griffins (1-2, 0-0 MAAC), on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Koessler Athletic Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Canisius vs. Quinnipiac Game Information

Canisius Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jacco Fritz: 8.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Tahj Staveskie: 12.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jordan Henderson: 14 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Xzavier Long: 6.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • TJ Gadsden: 7.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Quinnipiac Top Players (2022-23)

  • Dezi Jones: 12.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Luis Kortright: 10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Matt Balanc: 12 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Paul Otieno: 7.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
  • Ike Nweke: 9.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Canisius vs. Quinnipiac Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Canisius Rank Canisius AVG Quinnipiac AVG Quinnipiac Rank
203rd 70.4 Points Scored 73 144th
245th 72.3 Points Allowed 69.7 162nd
251st 30.6 Rebounds 35.2 26th
142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 10.3 39th
60th 8.5 3pt Made 8.2 85th
88th 14.3 Assists 13.1 169th
132nd 11.4 Turnovers 12.1 212th

