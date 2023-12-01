Canisius vs. Quinnipiac December 1 Tickets & Start Time
The Quinnipiac Bobcats (3-1, 0-0 MAAC) play a fellow MAAC team, the Canisius Golden Griffins (1-2, 0-0 MAAC), on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Koessler Athletic Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
Canisius vs. Quinnipiac Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Canisius Top Players (2022-23)
- Jacco Fritz: 8.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tahj Staveskie: 12.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jordan Henderson: 14 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Xzavier Long: 6.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- TJ Gadsden: 7.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Quinnipiac Top Players (2022-23)
- Dezi Jones: 12.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Luis Kortright: 10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Matt Balanc: 12 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Paul Otieno: 7.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
- Ike Nweke: 9.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Canisius vs. Quinnipiac Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Canisius Rank
|Canisius AVG
|Quinnipiac AVG
|Quinnipiac Rank
|203rd
|70.4
|Points Scored
|73
|144th
|245th
|72.3
|Points Allowed
|69.7
|162nd
|251st
|30.6
|Rebounds
|35.2
|26th
|142nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|39th
|60th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|8.2
|85th
|88th
|14.3
|Assists
|13.1
|169th
|132nd
|11.4
|Turnovers
|12.1
|212th
