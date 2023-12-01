The Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-1, 0-0 MAAC) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Canisius Golden Griffins (4-3, 0-0 MAAC) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Koessler Athletic Center. The game airs on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 150.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Canisius vs. Quinnipiac Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: Koessler Athletic Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Canisius -3.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canisius Betting Records & Stats

Only one of Canisius' five matchups has gone over 150.5 points.

Canisius' contests this year have an average total of 152.6, 2.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Golden Griffins have put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread.

Canisius has not played a game this season while listed as the favorite.

The Golden Griffins have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -175.

Canisius has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Canisius vs. Quinnipiac Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Canisius 1 20% 78.7 162.5 73.9 145.4 145.7 Quinnipiac 2 40% 83.8 162.5 71.5 145.4 149.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Canisius Insights & Trends

Canisius covered nine times in 16 matchups with a spread in conference play last season.

The Golden Griffins average 78.7 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 71.5 the Bobcats give up.

When Canisius puts up more than 71.5 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Canisius vs. Quinnipiac Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Canisius 3-2-0 0-0 2-3-0 Quinnipiac 2-3-0 0-1 2-3-0

Canisius vs. Quinnipiac Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Canisius Quinnipiac 7-5 Home Record 9-4 3-12 Away Record 9-6 5-5-0 Home ATS Record 3-7-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 72.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.2 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.3 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.