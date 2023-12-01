If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Cayuga County, New York, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Cayuga County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Union Springs Academy at Calvary Christian Academy

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on December 1

10:00 AM ET on December 1 Location: Freeport, ME

Freeport, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Union Springs Academy at Living Waters Christian School

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on December 1

12:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Freeport, ME

Freeport, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Union Springs Academy at Pine Tree Academy