New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clinton County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
In Clinton County, New York, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Clinton County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northeastern Clinton Senior High School at Plattsburgh Senior High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Plattsburgh, NY
- Conference: Champlain Valley 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boquet Valley High School at AuSable Valley Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Au Sable Forks, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
