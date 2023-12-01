New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Essex County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Essex County, New York today, we've got you covered.
Essex County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Schroon Lake Senior High School at Hartford Central School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Hartford, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boquet Valley High School at AuSable Valley Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Au Sable Forks, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
