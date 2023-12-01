The Fairfield Stags (1-5, 0-0 MAAC) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing skid when hosting the Iona Gaels (2-5, 0-1 MAAC) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Iona vs. Fairfield Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena in Fairfield, Connecticut
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Iona Stats Insights

  • The Gaels are shooting 44% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 45.4% the Stags allow to opponents.
  • Iona has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.
  • The Gaels are the 336th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Stags rank 263rd.
  • The 74.6 points per game the Gaels score are only 0.6 more points than the Stags allow (74).
  • Iona has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 74 points.

Iona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Iona performed better when playing at home last season, posting 80.1 points per game, compared to 73.8 per game in road games.
  • Defensively the Gaels were better at home last year, ceding 61.6 points per game, compared to 68.6 away from home.
  • Iona averaged 7.5 threes per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 5.6% points better than it averaged on the road (6.3 threes per game, 33% three-point percentage).

Iona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Buffalo W 89-64 Hertz Arena
11/26/2023 @ Colorado L 85-68 CU Events Center
11/29/2023 Marist L 68-64 Hynes Athletic Center
12/1/2023 @ Fairfield - Leo D. Mahoney Arena
12/6/2023 Hofstra - Hynes Athletic Center
12/10/2023 Saint Francis (PA) - Hynes Athletic Center

