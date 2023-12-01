How to Watch Iona vs. Fairfield on TV or Live Stream - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Fairfield Stags (1-5, 0-0 MAAC) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing skid when hosting the Iona Gaels (2-5, 0-1 MAAC) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Iona vs. Fairfield Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena in Fairfield, Connecticut
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Iona Stats Insights
- The Gaels are shooting 44% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 45.4% the Stags allow to opponents.
- Iona has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.
- The Gaels are the 336th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Stags rank 263rd.
- The 74.6 points per game the Gaels score are only 0.6 more points than the Stags allow (74).
- Iona has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 74 points.
Iona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Iona performed better when playing at home last season, posting 80.1 points per game, compared to 73.8 per game in road games.
- Defensively the Gaels were better at home last year, ceding 61.6 points per game, compared to 68.6 away from home.
- Iona averaged 7.5 threes per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 5.6% points better than it averaged on the road (6.3 threes per game, 33% three-point percentage).
Iona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Buffalo
|W 89-64
|Hertz Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Colorado
|L 85-68
|CU Events Center
|11/29/2023
|Marist
|L 68-64
|Hynes Athletic Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Fairfield
|-
|Leo D. Mahoney Arena
|12/6/2023
|Hofstra
|-
|Hynes Athletic Center
|12/10/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|-
|Hynes Athletic Center
