The Fairfield Stags (1-5, 0-0 MAAC) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing skid when hosting the Iona Gaels (2-5, 0-1 MAAC) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Iona vs. Fairfield Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Leo D. Mahoney Arena in Fairfield, Connecticut TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Iona Stats Insights

The Gaels are shooting 44% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 45.4% the Stags allow to opponents.

Iona has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.

The Gaels are the 336th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Stags rank 263rd.

The 74.6 points per game the Gaels score are only 0.6 more points than the Stags allow (74).

Iona has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 74 points.

Iona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Iona performed better when playing at home last season, posting 80.1 points per game, compared to 73.8 per game in road games.

Defensively the Gaels were better at home last year, ceding 61.6 points per game, compared to 68.6 away from home.

Iona averaged 7.5 threes per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 5.6% points better than it averaged on the road (6.3 threes per game, 33% three-point percentage).

Iona Upcoming Schedule