The Fairfield Stags (1-5, 0-0 MAAC) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Iona Gaels (2-5, 0-1 MAAC) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Iona vs. Fairfield matchup.

Iona vs. Fairfield Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena in Fairfield, Connecticut

Leo D. Mahoney Arena in Fairfield, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Iona vs. Fairfield Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iona vs. Fairfield Betting Trends

Iona has covered four times in seven chances against the spread this season.

Gaels games have hit the over four out of seven times this season.

Fairfield has compiled a 0-5-0 record against the spread this year.

Stags games have gone over the point total three out of five times this season.

