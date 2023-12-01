Friday's game between the Iona Gaels (2-5, 0-1 MAAC) and the Fairfield Stags (1-5, 0-0 MAAC) at Leo D. Mahoney Arena should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-74, with Iona taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 1.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Iona vs. Fairfield Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Fairfield, Connecticut Venue: Leo D. Mahoney Arena

Iona vs. Fairfield Score Prediction

Prediction: Iona 76, Fairfield 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Iona vs. Fairfield

Computer Predicted Spread: Iona (-2.0)

Iona (-2.0) Computer Predicted Total: 149.1

Fairfield has put together a 0-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Iona is 4-3-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Stags are 3-2-0 and the Gaels are 4-3-0.

Iona Performance Insights

The Gaels have been outscored by 1.3 points per game (posting 74.6 points per game, 200th in college basketball, while allowing 75.9 per outing, 282nd in college basketball) and have a -9 scoring differential.

Iona averages 28.3 rebounds per game (336th in college basketball) while allowing 32.7 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 4.4 boards per game.

Iona makes 1.3 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.3 (102nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.0.

Iona has committed 3.1 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.6 (155th in college basketball) while forcing 14.7 (59th in college basketball).

