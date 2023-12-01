Iona vs. Fairfield December 1 Tickets & Start Time
The Fairfield Stags (1-3, 0-0 MAAC) face the Iona Gaels (1-1, 0-0 MAAC) in a clash of MAAC teams at 7:00 PM ET on Friday. The game is available on ESPN+.
Iona vs. Fairfield Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Iona Top Players (2022-23)
- Nelly Junior Joseph: 14.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Daniss Jenkins: 15.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Walter Clayton Jr.: 16.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Osborn Shema: 7.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Berrick JeanLouis: 7.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
Fairfield Top Players (2022-23)
- Supreme Cook: 13.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Caleb Fields: 11.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Allan Jeanne-Rose: 10.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- TJ Long: 10.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jalen Leach: 6.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Iona vs. Fairfield Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Fairfield Rank
|Fairfield AVG
|Iona AVG
|Iona Rank
|334th
|64.9
|Points Scored
|76.0
|74th
|61st
|66.0
|Points Allowed
|65.6
|50th
|241st
|30.8
|Rebounds
|33.2
|90th
|162nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|43rd
|329th
|5.7
|3pt Made
|7.1
|210th
|360th
|9.5
|Assists
|14.9
|52nd
|61st
|10.7
|Turnovers
|10.2
|35th
