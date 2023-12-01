The Fairfield Stags (1-3, 0-0 MAAC) face the Iona Gaels (1-1, 0-0 MAAC) in a clash of MAAC teams at 7:00 PM ET on Friday. The game is available on ESPN+.

Iona vs. Fairfield Game Information

Iona Top Players (2022-23)

Nelly Junior Joseph: 14.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK

14.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK Daniss Jenkins: 15.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Walter Clayton Jr.: 16.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Osborn Shema: 7.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

7.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Berrick JeanLouis: 7.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

Fairfield Top Players (2022-23)

Supreme Cook: 13.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Caleb Fields: 11.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Allan Jeanne-Rose: 10.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK TJ Long: 10.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Jalen Leach: 6.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Iona vs. Fairfield Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Fairfield Rank Fairfield AVG Iona AVG Iona Rank 334th 64.9 Points Scored 76.0 74th 61st 66.0 Points Allowed 65.6 50th 241st 30.8 Rebounds 33.2 90th 162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 10.2 43rd 329th 5.7 3pt Made 7.1 210th 360th 9.5 Assists 14.9 52nd 61st 10.7 Turnovers 10.2 35th

