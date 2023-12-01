The Fairfield Stags (1-3, 0-0 MAAC) face the Iona Gaels (1-1, 0-0 MAAC) in a clash of MAAC teams at 7:00 PM ET on Friday. The game is available on ESPN+.

Iona vs. Fairfield Game Information

Iona Top Players (2022-23)

  • Nelly Junior Joseph: 14.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Daniss Jenkins: 15.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Walter Clayton Jr.: 16.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Osborn Shema: 7.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Berrick JeanLouis: 7.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

Fairfield Top Players (2022-23)

  • Supreme Cook: 13.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Caleb Fields: 11.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Allan Jeanne-Rose: 10.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • TJ Long: 10.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jalen Leach: 6.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Iona vs. Fairfield Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Fairfield Rank Fairfield AVG Iona AVG Iona Rank
334th 64.9 Points Scored 76.0 74th
61st 66.0 Points Allowed 65.6 50th
241st 30.8 Rebounds 33.2 90th
162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 10.2 43rd
329th 5.7 3pt Made 7.1 210th
360th 9.5 Assists 14.9 52nd
61st 10.7 Turnovers 10.2 35th

