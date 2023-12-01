Iona vs. Fairfield: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 1
The Fairfield Stags (1-5, 0-0 MAAC) are underdogs (+3.5) as they try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Iona Gaels (2-5, 0-1 MAAC) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The point total is set at 148.5 for the matchup.
Iona vs. Fairfield Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, December 1, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Fairfield, Connecticut
- Venue: Leo D. Mahoney Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Iona
|-3.5
|148.5
Iona Betting Records & Stats
- In five of seven games this season, Iona and its opponents have gone over 148.5 points.
- Iona has an average point total of 150.4 in its outings this year, 1.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Gaels have compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread.
- This season, Iona has won two out of the four games in which it has been favored.
- The Gaels are 2-2 this season when entering a game favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Iona has a 63.6% chance to win.
Iona vs. Fairfield Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 148.5
|% of Games Over 148.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Iona
|5
|71.4%
|74.6
|146.6
|75.9
|149.9
|149.9
|Fairfield
|3
|60%
|72.0
|146.6
|74.0
|149.9
|141.1
Additional Iona Insights & Trends
- Iona compiled a 10-6-0 record against the spread in conference games last season.
- The 74.6 points per game the Gaels put up are just 0.6 more points than the Stags allow (74.0).
- When Iona totals more than 74.0 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
Iona vs. Fairfield Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Iona
|4-3-0
|1-3
|4-3-0
|Fairfield
|0-5-0
|0-4
|3-2-0
Iona vs. Fairfield Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Iona
|Fairfield
|11-1
|Home Record
|7-6
|8-4
|Away Record
|4-10
|7-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-7-0
|5-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-6-0
|80.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.6
|73.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|60.5
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-4-0
|4-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-7-0
