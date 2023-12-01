The Fairfield Stags (1-5, 0-0 MAAC) are underdogs (+3.5) as they try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Iona Gaels (2-5, 0-1 MAAC) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The point total is set at 148.5 for the matchup.

Iona vs. Fairfield Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fairfield, Connecticut

Fairfield, Connecticut Venue: Leo D. Mahoney Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Iona -3.5 148.5

Iona Betting Records & Stats

In five of seven games this season, Iona and its opponents have gone over 148.5 points.

Iona has an average point total of 150.4 in its outings this year, 1.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Gaels have compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread.

This season, Iona has won two out of the four games in which it has been favored.

The Gaels are 2-2 this season when entering a game favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Iona has a 63.6% chance to win.

Iona vs. Fairfield Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iona 5 71.4% 74.6 146.6 75.9 149.9 149.9 Fairfield 3 60% 72.0 146.6 74.0 149.9 141.1

Additional Iona Insights & Trends

Iona compiled a 10-6-0 record against the spread in conference games last season.

The 74.6 points per game the Gaels put up are just 0.6 more points than the Stags allow (74.0).

When Iona totals more than 74.0 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

Iona vs. Fairfield Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iona 4-3-0 1-3 4-3-0 Fairfield 0-5-0 0-4 3-2-0

Iona vs. Fairfield Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iona Fairfield 11-1 Home Record 7-6 8-4 Away Record 4-10 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 3-7-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.6 73.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.5 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-7-0

