Jalen Brunson and his New York Knicks teammates hit the court versus the Toronto Raptors on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last game, a 118-112 win versus the Pistons, Brunson totaled 42 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

We're going to look at Brunson's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 25.1 27.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.7 3.7 Assists 5.5 5.4 5.9 PRA -- 34.2 36.8 PR -- 28.8 30.9 3PM 2.5 3.3 3.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Brunson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jalen Brunson Insights vs. the Raptors

Brunson is responsible for taking 21.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.9 per game.

Brunson is averaging 6.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.1% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Brunson's opponents, the Raptors, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 102.1 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 25th in possessions per game with 99.5.

Defensively, the Raptors are 12th in the league, conceding 112.2 points per game.

On the boards, the Raptors have given up 44.2 rebounds per game, which puts them 17th in the NBA.

Giving up 25.4 assists per game, the Raptors are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Raptors have given up 12.1 makes per game, 12th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jalen Brunson vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/22/2023 38 21 1 5 4 0 1 1/16/2023 43 26 7 2 2 1 0 1/6/2023 38 26 5 8 3 0 1 12/21/2022 39 7 3 12 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.