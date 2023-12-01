Julius Randle and the New York Knicks take the court versus the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 118-112 win over the Pistons (his most recent game) Randle put up 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Randle's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 20.4 23.6 Rebounds 9.5 10.2 9.4 Assists 4.5 5.3 5.7 PRA -- 35.9 38.7 PR -- 30.6 33 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Randle's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Julius Randle Insights vs. the Raptors

Randle has taken 17.5 shots per game this season and made 7.1 per game, which account for 19.5% and 17.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 5.9 threes per game, or 16.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Knicks rank 25th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Raptors, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 102.1 possessions per contest.

The Raptors are the 12th-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 112.2 points per game.

On the boards, the Raptors are 17th in the league, allowing 44.2 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Raptors are ranked 15th in the NBA, conceding 25.4 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Raptors have conceded 12.1 makes per game, 12th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Julius Randle vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/22/2023 37 23 19 8 2 0 0 1/16/2023 42 21 15 8 1 0 1 1/6/2023 40 32 11 3 6 0 0 12/21/2022 40 30 13 4 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.