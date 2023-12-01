The Toronto Raptors (9-10), on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET, look to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the New York Knicks (11-7).

Knicks vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TSN and MSG

TSN and MSG Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Knicks vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Knicks vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Raptors average 111.5 points per game (23rd in the league) while allowing 112.2 per contest (12th in the NBA). They have a -13 scoring differential overall.

The Knicks put up 110.4 points per game (26th in league) while giving up 105.4 per contest (second in NBA). They have a +90 scoring differential and outscore opponents by five points per game.

The two teams combine to score 221.9 points per game, 4.4 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender 217.6 points per game combined, 0.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Toronto has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

New York has covered 10 times in 18 games with a spread this season.

Knicks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Jalen Brunson 24.5 -125 25.1 Julius Randle 21.5 -105 20.4

Knicks and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +5000 +2200 - Raptors +25000 +10000 -

