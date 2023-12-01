Knicks vs. Raptors December 1 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Atlantic Division opponents face one another when the Toronto Raptors (5-7) welcome in the New York Knicks (7-5) at Scotiabank Arena, beginning on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the clubs this year.
Knicks vs. Raptors Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: TSN, MSG
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle generates 13.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game for the Knicks.
- On a per-game basis, Jalen Brunson gives the Knicks 20 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.
- RJ Barrett is putting up 22.7 points, 3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per game.
- Mitchell Robinson gets the Knicks 5.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest while delivering 2.3 steals (fifth in NBA) and 2 blocked shots.
- Immanuel Quickley is averaging 15 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He is sinking 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 31.6% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Scottie Barnes posts 21 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game, shooting 56.5% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Dennis Schroder puts up 15.7 points, 3 boards and 9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0 blocks.
- Pascal Siakam puts up 14.7 points, 7.3 boards and 4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Gary Trent Jr. averages 12.7 points, 1 assists and 3 rebounds.
- Jakob Poeltl averages 7 points, 1.3 assists and 8 boards.
Knicks vs. Raptors Stat Comparison
|Raptors
|Knicks
|108.3
|Points Avg.
|110
|110.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|104.7
|45.4%
|Field Goal %
|43.8%
|33.1%
|Three Point %
|37.6%
