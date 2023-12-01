Atlantic Division opponents face one another when the Toronto Raptors (5-7) welcome in the New York Knicks (7-5) at Scotiabank Arena, beginning on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the clubs this year.

Knicks vs. Raptors Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 1

Friday, December 1 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: TSN, MSG

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle generates 13.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game for the Knicks.

On a per-game basis, Jalen Brunson gives the Knicks 20 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.

RJ Barrett is putting up 22.7 points, 3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per game.

Mitchell Robinson gets the Knicks 5.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest while delivering 2.3 steals (fifth in NBA) and 2 blocked shots.

Immanuel Quickley is averaging 15 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He is sinking 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 31.6% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

Scottie Barnes posts 21 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game, shooting 56.5% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dennis Schroder puts up 15.7 points, 3 boards and 9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0 blocks.

Pascal Siakam puts up 14.7 points, 7.3 boards and 4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Gary Trent Jr. averages 12.7 points, 1 assists and 3 rebounds.

Jakob Poeltl averages 7 points, 1.3 assists and 8 boards.

Knicks vs. Raptors Stat Comparison

Raptors Knicks 108.3 Points Avg. 110 110.7 Points Allowed Avg. 104.7 45.4% Field Goal % 43.8% 33.1% Three Point % 37.6%

