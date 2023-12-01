The Toronto Raptors (9-10) are only 1.5-point favorites as they try to build on a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the New York Knicks (11-7) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and MSG. The matchup has an over/under of 217.5.

Knicks vs. Raptors Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: TSN and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under Raptors -1.5 217.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 217.5 points in eight of 18 games this season.

New York's contests this season have a 215.9-point average over/under, 1.6 fewer points than this game's total.

New York's ATS record is 10-8-0 this year.

The Knicks have come away with one win in the six contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

New York has not won as an underdog of +110 or more on the moneyline this season in five games with those odds or longer.

New York has an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Knicks vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 217.5 % of Games Over 217.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Raptors 11 57.9% 111.5 221.9 112.2 217.6 222.2 Knicks 8 44.4% 110.4 221.9 105.4 217.6 221.1

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

New York has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in its last 10 games.

Six of the Knicks' past 10 outings have hit the over.

This season, New York is 4-5-0 at home against the spread (.444 winning percentage). Away, it is 6-3-0 ATS (.667).

The Knicks score only 1.8 fewer points per game (110.4) than the Raptors give up to opponents (112.2).

When it scores more than 112.2 points, New York is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

Knicks vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Knicks and Raptors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 10-8 2-4 8-10 Raptors 11-8 4-2 9-10

Knicks vs. Raptors Point Insights

Knicks Raptors 110.4 Points Scored (PG) 111.5 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 23 7-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-4 8-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 8-3 105.4 Points Allowed (PG) 112.2 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 8-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-2 8-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.