Knicks vs. Raptors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Toronto Raptors (9-10) are only 1.5-point favorites as they try to build on a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the New York Knicks (11-7) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and MSG. The matchup has an over/under of 217.5.
Knicks vs. Raptors Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: TSN and MSG
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Raptors
|-1.5
|217.5
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 217.5 points in eight of 18 games this season.
- New York's contests this season have a 215.9-point average over/under, 1.6 fewer points than this game's total.
- New York's ATS record is 10-8-0 this year.
- The Knicks have come away with one win in the six contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- New York has not won as an underdog of +110 or more on the moneyline this season in five games with those odds or longer.
- New York has an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Knicks vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 217.5
|% of Games Over 217.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Raptors
|11
|57.9%
|111.5
|221.9
|112.2
|217.6
|222.2
|Knicks
|8
|44.4%
|110.4
|221.9
|105.4
|217.6
|221.1
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- New York has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in its last 10 games.
- Six of the Knicks' past 10 outings have hit the over.
- This season, New York is 4-5-0 at home against the spread (.444 winning percentage). Away, it is 6-3-0 ATS (.667).
- The Knicks score only 1.8 fewer points per game (110.4) than the Raptors give up to opponents (112.2).
- When it scores more than 112.2 points, New York is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
Knicks vs. Raptors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|10-8
|2-4
|8-10
|Raptors
|11-8
|4-2
|9-10
Knicks vs. Raptors Point Insights
|Knicks
|Raptors
|110.4
|111.5
|26
|23
|7-2
|7-4
|8-1
|8-3
|105.4
|112.2
|2
|12
|8-4
|6-2
|8-4
|4-4
