The Toronto Raptors (9-10) are only 1.5-point favorites as they try to build on a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the New York Knicks (11-7) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and MSG. The matchup has an over/under of 217.5.

Knicks vs. Raptors Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
  • TV: TSN and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Raptors -1.5 217.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 217.5 points in eight of 18 games this season.
  • New York's contests this season have a 215.9-point average over/under, 1.6 fewer points than this game's total.
  • New York's ATS record is 10-8-0 this year.
  • The Knicks have come away with one win in the six contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • New York has not won as an underdog of +110 or more on the moneyline this season in five games with those odds or longer.
  • New York has an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Knicks vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 217.5 % of Games Over 217.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Raptors 11 57.9% 111.5 221.9 112.2 217.6 222.2
Knicks 8 44.4% 110.4 221.9 105.4 217.6 221.1

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • New York has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in its last 10 games.
  • Six of the Knicks' past 10 outings have hit the over.
  • This season, New York is 4-5-0 at home against the spread (.444 winning percentage). Away, it is 6-3-0 ATS (.667).
  • The Knicks score only 1.8 fewer points per game (110.4) than the Raptors give up to opponents (112.2).
  • When it scores more than 112.2 points, New York is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

Knicks vs. Raptors Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Knicks 10-8 2-4 8-10
Raptors 11-8 4-2 9-10

Knicks vs. Raptors Point Insights

Knicks Raptors
110.4
Points Scored (PG)
 111.5
26
NBA Rank (PPG)
 23
7-2
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 7-4
8-1
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 8-3
105.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.2
2
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
8-4
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 6-2
8-4
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 4-4

