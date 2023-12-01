The New York Knicks (11-7) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the Toronto Raptors (9-10) at Scotiabank Arena on Friday, December 1 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Knicks took care of business in their last matchup 118-112 against the Pistons on Thursday. Jalen Brunson totaled 42 points, six rebounds and eight assists for the Knicks.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ryan Arcidiacono PG Questionable Ankle 0.0 0.4 0.0

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko: Out (Respiratory)

Knicks vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: TSN and MSG

Knicks vs. Raptors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -1.5 217.5

