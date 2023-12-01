Knicks vs. Raptors Injury Report Today - December 1
The New York Knicks (11-7) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the Toronto Raptors (9-10) at Scotiabank Arena on Friday, December 1 at 7:30 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Knicks took care of business in their last matchup 118-112 against the Pistons on Thursday. Jalen Brunson totaled 42 points, six rebounds and eight assists for the Knicks.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
New York Knicks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Ryan Arcidiacono
|PG
|Questionable
|Ankle
|0.0
|0.4
|0.0
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today
Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko: Out (Respiratory)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Knicks vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: TSN and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Knicks vs. Raptors Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Raptors
|-1.5
|217.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.