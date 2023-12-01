The Toronto Raptors (9-10) aim to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the New York Knicks (11-7) on December 1, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Raptors and Knicks

Knicks vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: MSG

Knicks vs Raptors Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks have shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points below the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Raptors have averaged.

This season, New York has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Raptors are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank second.

The Knicks put up an average of 110.4 points per game, just 1.8 fewer points than the 112.2 the Raptors allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.2 points, New York is 8-1.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks put up 111.7 points per game at home, 2.5 more than away (109.2). On defense they give up 103.2 per game, 4.5 fewer points than on the road (107.7).

In 2023-24 New York is conceding 4.5 fewer points per game at home (103.2) than away (107.7).

At home the Knicks are averaging 23.1 assists per game, 0.9 more than away (22.2).

Knicks Injuries