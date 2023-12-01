Player prop bet odds for Scottie Barnes, Julius Randle and others are listed when the Toronto Raptors host the New York Knicks at Scotiabank Arena on Friday (with opening tip at 7:30 PM ET).

Knicks vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TSN and MSG

TSN and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Knicks vs Raptors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: -167)

Randle's 20.4 points per game are 1.1 fewer than Friday's over/under.

He averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 9.5).

Randle averages 5.3 assists, 0.8 more than Friday's over/under.

Randle averages 1.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Friday.

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: +104) 5.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -139)

The 24.5 points prop total set for Jalen Brunson on Friday is 0.6 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (25.1).

He has averaged 3.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (3.5).

Brunson has averaged 5.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than Friday's assist over/under (5.5).

Brunson has averaged 3.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Mitchell Robinson Props

PTS REB 6.5 (Over: -114) 10.5 (Over: +112)

Mitchell Robinson is averaging 6.2 points per game this season, 0.3 less than his points prop on Friday.

He has collected 11.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: -139) 4.5 (Over: -167) 1.5 (Over: -104)

Barnes' 19.1 points per game average is 2.6 points higher than Friday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 9.1 is 1.6 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (7.5).

Barnes has averaged 5.5 assists per game, 1.0 more than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Barnes has averaged 1.9 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Pascal Siakam Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: +104) 5.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -139)

Pascal Siakam's 19.9-point scoring average is 1.6 less than Friday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 7.1 per game -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (7.5).

Siakam has averaged 5.1 assists this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet on Friday.

