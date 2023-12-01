The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-4, 0-0 MAAC) will hope to end a three-game road losing streak when taking on the Manhattan Jaspers (3-3, 0-0 MAAC) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Draddy Gymnasium, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Manhattan vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York

Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York TV: ESPN+

Manhattan Stats Insights

The Jaspers' 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Mountaineers have allowed to their opponents.

This season, Manhattan has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.6% from the field.

The Jaspers are the 271st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers sit at 91st.

The Jaspers put up an average of 64.8 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 73.2 the Mountaineers allow.

Manhattan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Manhattan scored 68.5 points per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged on the road (66.8).

At home, the Jaspers gave up 70.1 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.5).

At home, Manhattan sunk 6.9 treys per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.1). Manhattan's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.1%) than away (36.4%) too.

Manhattan Upcoming Schedule