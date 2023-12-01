The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-4, 0-0 MAAC) aim to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Manhattan Jaspers (3-3, 0-0 MAAC) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Draddy Gymnasium. The game airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Mount St. Mary's vs. Manhattan matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Manhattan vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York

Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Manhattan vs. Mount St. Mary's Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Manhattan vs. Mount St. Mary's Betting Trends

Manhattan has put together a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Jaspers have covered the spread three times this season (3-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Mount St. Mary's has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.

Mountaineers games have gone over the point total twice this season.

