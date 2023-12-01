Friday's contest that pits the Manhattan Jaspers (3-3, 0-0 MAAC) against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-4, 0-0 MAAC) at Draddy Gymnasium has a projected final score of 74-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Manhattan, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 1.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Manhattan vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Riverdale, New York

Riverdale, New York Venue: Draddy Gymnasium

Manhattan vs. Mount St. Mary's Score Prediction

Prediction: Manhattan 74, Mount St. Mary's 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Manhattan vs. Mount St. Mary's

Computer Predicted Spread: Manhattan (-6.1)

Manhattan (-6.1) Computer Predicted Total: 142.7

Manhattan has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Mount St. Mary's is 2-3-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Jaspers are 3-2-0 and the Mountaineers are 2-3-0.

Manhattan Performance Insights

The Jaspers have a -82 scoring differential, falling short by 13.7 points per game. They're putting up 64.8 points per game to rank 333rd in college basketball and are allowing 78.5 per outing to rank 322nd in college basketball.

Manhattan loses the rebound battle by an average of 6.5 boards. It is pulling down 31.0 rebounds per game (271st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 37.5 per contest.

Manhattan knocks down 6.5 three-pointers per game (256th in college basketball), 2.3 fewer than its opponents (8.8). It is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc (168th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 38.1%.

The Jaspers score 79.9 points per 100 possessions (351st in college basketball), while allowing 96.7 points per 100 possessions (308th in college basketball).

Manhattan has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 13.8 per game (301st in college basketball play) while forcing 12.0 (196th in college basketball).

