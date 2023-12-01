Manhattan vs. Mount St. Mary's December 1 Tickets & Start Time
The Manhattan Jaspers (2-1, 0-0 MAAC) play the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-1, 0-0 MAAC) in a clash of MAAC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Friday. The game will be available on ESPN+.
Manhattan vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Manhattan Top Players (2022-23)
- Anthony Nelson: 15.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Josh Roberts: 12.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Nick Brennen: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Samir Stewart: 12.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Marques Watson: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Mount St. Mary's Top Players (2022-23)
- Jalen Benjamin: 16.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dakota Leffew: 12.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- George Tinsley: 7.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Malik Jefferson: 8.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jedy Cordilia: 6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Manhattan vs. Mount St. Mary's Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Manhattan Rank
|Manhattan AVG
|Mount St. Mary's AVG
|Mount St. Mary's Rank
|294th
|67.2
|Points Scored
|63.7
|342nd
|191st
|70.4
|Points Allowed
|67.0
|82nd
|306th
|29.2
|Rebounds
|30.1
|270th
|231st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|246th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|6.7
|256th
|237th
|12.3
|Assists
|12.4
|230th
|294th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|13.2
|304th
