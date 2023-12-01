The Manhattan Jaspers (2-1, 0-0 MAAC) play the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-1, 0-0 MAAC) in a clash of MAAC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Friday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

Manhattan vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Information

Manhattan Top Players (2022-23)

Anthony Nelson: 15.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Josh Roberts: 12.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK

Nick Brennen: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Samir Stewart: 12.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Marques Watson: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Mount St. Mary's Top Players (2022-23)

Jalen Benjamin: 16.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Dakota Leffew: 12.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

George Tinsley: 7.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Malik Jefferson: 8.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Jedy Cordilia: 6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Manhattan vs. Mount St. Mary's Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Manhattan Rank Manhattan AVG Mount St. Mary's AVG Mount St. Mary's Rank 294th 67.2 Points Scored 63.7 342nd 191st 70.4 Points Allowed 67.0 82nd 306th 29.2 Rebounds 30.1 270th 231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th 237th 6.8 3pt Made 6.7 256th 237th 12.3 Assists 12.4 230th 294th 13.1 Turnovers 13.2 304th

