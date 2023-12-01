The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-4, 0-0 MAAC) are 2.5-point favorites as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Manhattan Jaspers (3-3, 0-0 MAAC) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Draddy Gymnasium. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 137.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Manhattan vs. Mount St. Mary's Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Riverdale, New York

Riverdale, New York Venue: Draddy Gymnasium

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mount St. Mary's -2.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jaspers Betting Records & Stats

Manhattan has played three games this season that have gone over 137.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Manhattan's contests this season is 143.3, 5.8 more points than this game's point total.

Manhattan is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

Manhattan has been an underdog in three games this season and has come away with the win two times (66.7%) in those contests.

The Jaspers are 2-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

Manhattan has an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Manhattan vs. Mount St. Mary's Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mount St. Mary's 2 40% 69.4 134.2 73.2 151.7 136.9 Manhattan 3 60% 64.8 134.2 78.5 151.7 139.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Manhattan Insights & Trends

The Mountaineers had six wins in 16 games against the spread last season in MAAC action.

The Jaspers' 64.8 points per game are 8.4 fewer points than the 73.2 the Mountaineers give up.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Manhattan vs. Mount St. Mary's Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mount St. Mary's 2-3-0 0-1 2-3-0 Manhattan 3-2-0 3-2 3-2-0

Manhattan vs. Mount St. Mary's Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Mount St. Mary's Manhattan 5-9 Home Record 5-9 6-10 Away Record 6-7 3-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 61.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.5 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.8 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-3-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.