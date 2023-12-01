The New York Knicks, Mitchell Robinson included, face the Toronto Raptors on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Robinson put up six points and nine rebounds in his previous game, which ended in a 118-112 win against the Pistons.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Robinson, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Mitchell Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 6.2 6.0 Rebounds 10.5 11.1 10.0 Assists -- 0.5 0.5 PRA -- 17.8 16.5 PR -- 17.3 16



Mitchell Robinson Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, Robinson has made 2.7 field goals per game, which adds up to 6.9% of his team's total makes.

Robinson's opponents, the Raptors, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 102.1 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 25th in possessions per game with 99.5.

The Raptors concede 112.2 points per contest, 12th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 44.2 rebounds per game, the Raptors are the 17th-ranked squad in the league.

The Raptors concede 25.4 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

Mitchell Robinson vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/16/2023 37 11 8 2 0 1 0 1/6/2023 35 10 18 0 0 2 0 12/21/2022 25 10 3 1 0 3 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.