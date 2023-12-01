New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Montgomery County, New York, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Montgomery County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Glens Falls High School at Fonda-Fultonville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fonda, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Schenectady High School at Amsterdam High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Amsterdam, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
