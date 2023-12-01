New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nassau County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Nassau County, New York, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Nassau County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Freeport High School at The Wheatley School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Old Westbury, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carle Place Senior High School at Jericho Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Jericho, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
