How to Watch Niagara vs. Saint Peter's on TV or Live Stream - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-4, 0-0 MAAC) aim to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the Niagara Purple Eagles (1-3, 0-0 MAAC) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Gallagher Center. The game airs on ESPN+.
Niagara vs. Saint Peter's Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Niagara Stats Insights
- The Purple Eagles made 44.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.4 percentage points higher than the Peacocks allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
- In games Niagara shot better than 43.4% from the field, it went 10-6 overall.
- The Peacocks ranked 201st in rebounding in college basketball. The Purple Eagles finished 328th.
- Last year, the 65 points per game the Purple Eagles put up were only 0.1 fewer points than the Peacocks allowed (65.1).
- Niagara had an 11-3 record last season when scoring more than 65.1 points.
Niagara Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Niagara averaged 69.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 60.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 9.6 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Purple Eagles allowed 64.9 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 67.
- Niagara drained 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 37.7% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged in road games (5.5 threes per game, 30.9% three-point percentage).
Niagara Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Bucknell
|L 73-64
|Gallagher Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Hawaii
|L 92-73
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Saint Francis (PA)
|W 69-61
|DeGol Arena
|12/1/2023
|Saint Peter's
|-
|Gallagher Center
|12/3/2023
|Quinnipiac
|-
|Gallagher Center
|12/6/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|-
|Gallagher Center
