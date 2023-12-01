The Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-4, 0-0 MAAC) aim to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the Niagara Purple Eagles (1-3, 0-0 MAAC) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Gallagher Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Niagara vs. Saint Peter's Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York

Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Niagara Stats Insights

The Purple Eagles made 44.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.4 percentage points higher than the Peacocks allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

In games Niagara shot better than 43.4% from the field, it went 10-6 overall.

The Peacocks ranked 201st in rebounding in college basketball. The Purple Eagles finished 328th.

Last year, the 65 points per game the Purple Eagles put up were only 0.1 fewer points than the Peacocks allowed (65.1).

Niagara had an 11-3 record last season when scoring more than 65.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Niagara Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Niagara averaged 69.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 60.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 9.6 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Purple Eagles allowed 64.9 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 67.

Niagara drained 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 37.7% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged in road games (5.5 threes per game, 30.9% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Niagara Upcoming Schedule