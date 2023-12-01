The Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-4, 0-0 MAAC) aim to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the Niagara Purple Eagles (1-3, 0-0 MAAC) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Gallagher Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Niagara vs. Saint Peter's Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Niagara Stats Insights

  • The Purple Eagles made 44.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.4 percentage points higher than the Peacocks allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
  • In games Niagara shot better than 43.4% from the field, it went 10-6 overall.
  • The Peacocks ranked 201st in rebounding in college basketball. The Purple Eagles finished 328th.
  • Last year, the 65 points per game the Purple Eagles put up were only 0.1 fewer points than the Peacocks allowed (65.1).
  • Niagara had an 11-3 record last season when scoring more than 65.1 points.

Niagara Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Niagara averaged 69.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 60.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 9.6 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Purple Eagles allowed 64.9 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 67.
  • Niagara drained 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 37.7% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged in road games (5.5 threes per game, 30.9% three-point percentage).

Niagara Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 Bucknell L 73-64 Gallagher Center
11/17/2023 @ Hawaii L 92-73 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/25/2023 @ Saint Francis (PA) W 69-61 DeGol Arena
12/1/2023 Saint Peter's - Gallagher Center
12/3/2023 Quinnipiac - Gallagher Center
12/6/2023 Saint Bonaventure - Gallagher Center

