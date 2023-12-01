Niagara vs. Saint Peter's Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - December 1
Friday's game features the Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-4, 0-0 MAAC) and the Niagara Purple Eagles (1-3, 0-0 MAAC) clashing at Gallagher Center in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 68-66 victory for Saint Peter's according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 1.
Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Niagara vs. Saint Peter's Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, December 1, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Lewiston, New York
- Venue: Gallagher Center
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Niagara vs. Saint Peter's Score Prediction
- Prediction: Saint Peter's 68, Niagara 66
Spread & Total Prediction for Niagara vs. Saint Peter's
- Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Peter's (-2.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 134.0
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Niagara Performance Insights
- Last season, Niagara was 333rd in the country offensively (65.0 points scored per game) and 55th defensively (65.9 points allowed).
- The Purple Eagles were 328th in college basketball in rebounds per game (28.5) and 43rd in rebounds allowed (28.7) last season.
- Niagara was 331st in college basketball in assists (10.9 per game) last season.
- Beyond the arc, the Purple Eagles were 288th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (6.3) last season. They were 168th in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.
- Niagara was 28th in the country in 3-pointers allowed (5.9 per game) and 303rd in 3-point percentage defensively (35.8%) last year.
- The Purple Eagles attempted 34.7% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 26.6% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they took 65.3% of their shots, with 73.4% of their makes coming from there.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.