Friday's game features the Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-4, 0-0 MAAC) and the Niagara Purple Eagles (1-3, 0-0 MAAC) clashing at Gallagher Center in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 68-66 victory for Saint Peter's according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 1.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Niagara vs. Saint Peter's Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023

7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+

Lewiston, New York

Lewiston, New York Venue: Gallagher Center

Niagara vs. Saint Peter's Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Peter's 68, Niagara 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Niagara vs. Saint Peter's

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Peter's (-2.5)

Saint Peter's (-2.5) Computer Predicted Total: 134.0

Niagara Performance Insights

Last season, Niagara was 333rd in the country offensively (65.0 points scored per game) and 55th defensively (65.9 points allowed).

The Purple Eagles were 328th in college basketball in rebounds per game (28.5) and 43rd in rebounds allowed (28.7) last season.

Niagara was 331st in college basketball in assists (10.9 per game) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Purple Eagles were 288th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (6.3) last season. They were 168th in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.

Niagara was 28th in the country in 3-pointers allowed (5.9 per game) and 303rd in 3-point percentage defensively (35.8%) last year.

The Purple Eagles attempted 34.7% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 26.6% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they took 65.3% of their shots, with 73.4% of their makes coming from there.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.