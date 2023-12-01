Friday's MAAC schedule includes the Niagara Purple Eagles (0-3, 0-0 MAAC) meeting the Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-2, 0-0 MAAC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Niagara vs. Saint Peter's Game Information

Niagara Top Players (2022-23)

Noah Thomasson: 19.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Aaron Gray: 12.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sam Iorio: 8.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Braxton Bayless: 5.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

David Mitchell: 4.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Saint Peter's Top Players (2022-23)

Isiah Dasher: 13.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Jaylen Murray: 12.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Latrell Reid: 5.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Corey Washington: 6.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

Mouhamed Sow: 4.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

Niagara vs. Saint Peter's Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Niagara Rank Niagara AVG Saint Peter's AVG Saint Peter's Rank 333rd 65.0 Points Scored 62.1 354th 55th 65.9 Points Allowed 65.1 42nd 328th 28.5 Rebounds 31.4 201st 297th 7.0 Off. Rebounds 11.3 15th 288th 6.3 3pt Made 5.9 320th 331st 10.9 Assists 10.5 343rd 44th 10.5 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

