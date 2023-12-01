The Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-4, 0-0 MAAC) are underdogs (+1.5) as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Niagara Purple Eagles (1-3, 0-0 MAAC) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Gallagher Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 124.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Niagara vs. Saint Peter's Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lewiston, New York

Lewiston, New York Venue: Gallagher Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Niagara -1.5 124

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Niagara Betting Records & Stats

In 21 games last season, Niagara and its opponents scored more than 124 total points.

Niagara games had an average of 131.0 points last season, 7.0 more than the over/under for this game.

Niagara won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover or pushing 15 times.

Niagara was favored on the moneyline 12 total times last season. It went 7-5 in those games.

In games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter, the Purple Eagles went 7-5 (58.3%).

Niagara has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Niagara vs. Saint Peter's Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 124 2022-23 % of Games Over 124 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Niagara 21 70% 65.0 127.1 65.9 131 128.6 Saint Peter's 18 58.1% 62.1 127.1 65.1 131 127.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Niagara Insights & Trends

The Purple Eagles put together an 11-10-1 ATS record in conference games last year.

Last year, the 65.0 points per game the Purple Eagles scored were just 0.1 fewer points than the Peacocks gave up (65.1).

When Niagara put up more than 65.1 points last season, it went 8-4-1 against the spread and 11-3 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Niagara vs. Saint Peter's Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Niagara 15-14-1 4-7-1 15-15-0 Saint Peter's 13-18-0 8-11 13-18-0

Niagara vs. Saint Peter's Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Niagara Saint Peter's 9-4 Home Record 8-6 4-10 Away Record 4-11 5-6-1 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-11-0 69.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.1 60.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 56.6 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-11-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.