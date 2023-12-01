Niagara vs. Saint Peter's: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 1
The Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-4, 0-0 MAAC) are underdogs (+1.5) as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Niagara Purple Eagles (1-3, 0-0 MAAC) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Gallagher Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 124.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Niagara vs. Saint Peter's Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, December 1, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Lewiston, New York
- Venue: Gallagher Center
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Niagara
|-1.5
|124
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Niagara Betting Records & Stats
- In 21 games last season, Niagara and its opponents scored more than 124 total points.
- Niagara games had an average of 131.0 points last season, 7.0 more than the over/under for this game.
- Niagara won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover or pushing 15 times.
- Niagara was favored on the moneyline 12 total times last season. It went 7-5 in those games.
- In games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter, the Purple Eagles went 7-5 (58.3%).
- Niagara has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Niagara vs. Saint Peter's Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 124
|2022-23 % of Games Over 124
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Niagara
|21
|70%
|65.0
|127.1
|65.9
|131
|128.6
|Saint Peter's
|18
|58.1%
|62.1
|127.1
|65.1
|131
|127.9
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Niagara Insights & Trends
- The Purple Eagles put together an 11-10-1 ATS record in conference games last year.
- Last year, the 65.0 points per game the Purple Eagles scored were just 0.1 fewer points than the Peacocks gave up (65.1).
- When Niagara put up more than 65.1 points last season, it went 8-4-1 against the spread and 11-3 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Niagara vs. Saint Peter's Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Niagara
|15-14-1
|4-7-1
|15-15-0
|Saint Peter's
|13-18-0
|8-11
|13-18-0
Niagara vs. Saint Peter's Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Niagara
|Saint Peter's
|9-4
|Home Record
|8-6
|4-10
|Away Record
|4-11
|5-6-1
|Home ATS Record
|7-6-0
|6-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-11-0
|69.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|67.1
|60.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|56.6
|8-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-7-0
|5-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-11-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.