New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
In Orange County, New York, there are attractive high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Orange County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Port Jervis Senior High School at Goshen Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Goshen, NY
- Conference: Orange County 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pine Bush Senior High School at Minisink Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Slate Hill, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
