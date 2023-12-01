New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Queens County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Queens County, New York, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Queens County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. John's Preparatory School at Monsignor McClancy High School
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on December 1
- Location: East Elmhurst, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Cathedral Preparatory School and Seminary
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Elmhurst, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
