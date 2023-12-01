The Toronto Raptors (9-10) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the New York Knicks (11-7) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Knicks vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TSN and MSG

TSN and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 111 - Raptors 109

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 1.5)

Knicks (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-1.9)

Knicks (-1.9) Pick OU: Over (217.5)



Over (217.5) Computer Predicted Total: 219.3

The Raptors have covered the spread more often than the Knicks this season, sporting an ATS record of 11-8-0, compared to the 10-8-0 record of the Knicks.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, New York is 2-4 against the spread compared to the 4-2 ATS record Toronto puts up as a 1.5-point favorite.

New York and its opponents have exceeded the point total 44.4% of the time this season (eight out of 18). That's less often than Toronto and its opponents have (nine out of 19).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Raptors are 5-1, a better tally than the Knicks have posted (1-5) as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Knicks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Knicks Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Knicks are fifth-worst in the NBA on offense (110.4 points scored per game) but second-best on defense (105.4 points allowed).

In 2023-24, New York is third-best in the league in rebounds (46.8 per game) and second-best in rebounds allowed (40.5).

This season the Knicks are third-worst in the NBA in assists at 22.7 per game.

New York is the fourth-best squad in the league in turnovers per game (12.1) and eighth in turnovers forced (14.4).

The Knicks make 13.6 3-pointers per game and shoot 37.4% from beyond the arc, ranking 10th and sixth, respectively, in the league.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.