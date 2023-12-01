The New York Knicks, with RJ Barrett, face the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, a 118-112 win against the Pistons, Barrett had 15 points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Barrett's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 18.5 18.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 Assists 2.5 2.5 PRA -- 24.9 PR -- 22.4 3PM 1.5 2.1



RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Raptors

Barrett has taken 14.7 shots per game this season and made 6.3 per game, which account for 11.8% and 11.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

Barrett is averaging 5.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Barrett's opponents, the Raptors, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 102.1 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 25th in possessions per game with 99.5.

The Raptors are the 12th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 112.2 points per contest.

The Raptors are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 44.2 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Raptors have given up 25.4 per contest, 15th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Raptors are 12th in the league, allowing 12.1 makes per game.

RJ Barrett vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/22/2023 41 30 7 5 4 0 0 1/16/2023 49 32 7 2 2 0 0 12/21/2022 46 30 5 5 4 0 1

