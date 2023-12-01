New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saratoga County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Saratoga County, New York has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saratoga County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Glens Falls High School at Fonda-Fultonville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fonda, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hoosick Falls Senior High School at Saratoga Central Catholic Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Saratoga Springs, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.