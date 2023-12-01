New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Schoharie County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Schoharie County, New York today, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Schoharie County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sharon Springs Central High School at Northville Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Northville, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.