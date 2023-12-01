A pair of sputtering teams square off when the Siena Saints (1-5, 0-0 MAAC) host the Rider Broncs (1-5, 0-0 MAAC) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Saints will aim to break a five-game losing run against the Broncs, losers of five straight.

Siena vs. Rider Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Siena Stats Insights

This season, the Saints have a 41.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% lower than the 43.1% of shots the Broncs' opponents have made.

Siena has a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.

The Saints are the 301st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncs sit at 39th.

The 57.5 points per game the Saints record are 19.3 fewer points than the Broncs allow (76.8).

Siena Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Siena performed better in home games last year, posting 69.8 points per game, compared to 68.1 per game on the road.

In home games, the Saints ceded 4.2 fewer points per game (65.2) than in away games (69.4).

In home games, Siena sunk 1.1 more threes per game (7.4) than in away games (6.3). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in away games (33%).

