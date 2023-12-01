Friday's game that pits the Rider Broncs (1-5, 0-0 MAAC) against the Siena Saints (1-5, 0-0 MAAC) at MVP Arena has a projected final score of 72-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Rider. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 1.

The matchup has no set line.

Siena vs. Rider Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

Siena vs. Rider Score Prediction

Prediction: Rider 72, Siena 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Siena vs. Rider

Computer Predicted Spread: Rider (-8.4)

Rider (-8.4) Computer Predicted Total: 135.9

Siena has a 1-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to Rider, who is 1-4-0 ATS. A total of three out of the Saints' games this season have hit the over, and two of the Broncs' games have gone over.

Siena Performance Insights

The Saints are being outscored by 18.5 points per game with a -111 scoring differential overall. They put up 57.5 points per game (359th in college basketball) and give up 76.0 per contest (282nd in college basketball).

Siena is 301st in the nation at 30.2 rebounds per game. That's 1.9 more than the 28.3 its opponents average.

Siena knocks down 3.2 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 5.0 (334th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.2.

The Saints record 76.7 points per 100 possessions (358th in college basketball), while giving up 101.4 points per 100 possessions (341st in college basketball).

Siena has come up short in the turnover battle by 7.5 turnovers per game, committing 17.0 (360th in college basketball play) while forcing 9.5 (335th in college basketball).

